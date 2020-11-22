Consider run
for school board
With the national and state elections behind us, it’s time to turn our attention to the upcoming municipal elections. On April 6, we will be asked to vote for candidates for a number of local offices, including members of the Urbana school board.
The terms of four members of the Urbana school board — representatives in Subdistricts 1, 3, 5 and 7 — will be up for election. Instead of the typical four-year term of service, the four members elected next April will have two-year terms because the 2020 Census will require us to redraw boundaries in 2023.
I am completing my third term on the board and will not seek re-election. My 12 years on the school board have given me a great appreciation for our educational professionals — teachers, support staff, administrators — who dedicate their hearts and minds, along with countless hours, to creating effective learning environments for students.
I have also gained a great regard for families who advocate for quality schools for their students. Those components, along with an engaged school board, are essential for a strong public school system.
To get on the ballot, interested candidates must collect 50 signatures from registered voters in the subdistrict in which they are running. Signatures must be filed with the Champaign County Clerk’s office the week of Dec. 14-21. More information, including the subdistrict boundaries, can be found on the Urbana school district website at usd116.org/boeelection/.
Please consider supporting our community schools through school board service.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana