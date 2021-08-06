Consider what
we see, don’t see
The July 10 News-Gazette has a discussion on unidentified flying objects.
I still remember my Watseka High School physics class in which the teacher told students that there is such a thing as anti-matter. He said there could be a train running right through our classroom, but we might not see it.
The universe and creation is much more wonderful than we can imagine, as I learned at the theological seminary I went to after graduating from the University of Illinois.
I urged readers to enjoy their lives and all the wonders they see now and all the invisible things we don’t see but will encounter in spirit after death.
Enjoy goodness and kindness now and forever.
RON PETERS
Watseka