Consolidate some government units
Illinois has the most units of government in the country — followed by Texas.
Yet Illinois is a much smaller state with fewer residents. Illinois has 8,923 units of local government, 3,575 more than Texas. If Texas were to have the same number of government units as Illinois per square mile, it would have to add almost 35,700 units — a total of about 41,000 units!
It should come as no surprise to anyone, with Illinois having so many units of government, that the actual count varies depending on who is counting: Civic Federation, 8,923; state comptroller, 8,529; U.S. Census Bureau, 6,918; Illinois Department of Commerce, 6,043.
Another point of interest. The number of types of local government in Illinois compared with Texas. Types of government in Illinois: 45. Types of government in Texas: Three.
Note: There are no units of township government, township road districts or township cemetery districts in Texas. Whereas Illinois has 1,433 township governments, 1,395 road districts and 26 cemetery districts.
Illinois’ nation-leading 8,923 units of government are a political tar-pit of corruption, cronyism, nepotism, patronage and waste.
It boils down to one simple fact: Illinois has too many governments. Fight waste for tax relief! Consolidate.
BOB ANDERSON
Wonder Lake