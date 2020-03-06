State Rep. Mike Marron wrote a Feb. 14 letter to some, not all, African American pastors in Danville, the exact same day he directed his staff to file H.B. 5309.
This bill seeks to ask Vermilion County voters if they would like to consolidate their two election authorities, one for the city and the other for the county.
I believe Danville’s election commission was established in 1909 and is non-partisan. I wonder why county board has a partisan interest in oversight of city elections?
Marron suggests cost savings and transparency.
The combined salaries of both commissioners are a mere $119,000, which includes a $6,600 stipend the county’s election commissioner receives. That’s hardly enough to accomplish objectives Marron cites, including reducing property taxes, rebuilding neighborhoods, fighting crime and improving county health.
In his letter, Marron asked ministers for their input. Again, the bill was filed for consideration the same day he wrote them. It also was the deadline for the upcoming legislative session.
Requesting a meeting with one segment of the community in the cloak of darkness is very suspicious. Would other constituents want input? Marron also stated in his letter that it was very important to him that the African American community have a strong voice in the 104th District.
I couldn’t agree more. Should this pass, I encourage everyone to vote against this initiative. Integrity matters.
LLOYD S. RANDLE
Danville