Constitution a product of its time
How disappointing that Mike Woods writes that our U.S. Constitution originally endorsed slavery.
It absolutely did not.
His is a common mistake in that he ignores the world conditions existing at the time our Constitution was written — that it was impossible to include prohibitions against all the ills and evils historically plaguing humankind, with slavery at the time among the evilest of accepted worldwide practices.
Knowing this, our Founders concentrated on writing a constitution not prohibiting these evils, but as a document that changed the conditions that made such evils possible — tyranny.
They concentrated on guaranteeing no one person or group could gain control and rule without the consent of the people — separation of powers was the intent of the entire effort, with an amendatory process that would allow future generations to make corrections and right societal wrongs.
Woods then essentially outlines how well this has worked: equal rights for former slaves (despite efforts of cretins to thwart them), women’s suffrage, Native American rights and the rights of non-property-owning citizens.
The ignorant and evil-minded among us will always exist, and as Woods suggests, will always greedily attempt to diminish the freedoms we enjoy today, freedoms so many have fought and died for.
It is a never-ending battle that we all must be ever-vigilant in protecting.
Woods is correct that freedom is a work in progress. It forever will be.
The founders knew this, which is the why and how of their revolutionary experiment in governing. Honor and respect what they did.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign