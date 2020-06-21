Constitution has created problems
Syndicated columnist Paul Krugman writes that “[t]he core story over the past four decades” in American politics “is that wealthy elites weaponized white racism to gain political power ... used to pursue policies that enrich the already wealthy at worker’s expense.” A cruel potential outcome of the current protest would be white backlash helping Trump’s re-election, despite his endless degradations to democracy.
How is it that our neighbors came to hate us so much while ignoring the effects of neoliberal (austerity) policies on their own lives?
Partly the answer is the undemocratic aspects of the U.S. Constitution, some of which were “fixed” by Amendments 13-15, 19, 26 and Voting Rights Acts of 1964/65.
Ironically, the explicitly racist “Southern strategy” embraced by all Republican presidential campaigns since Nixon’s is a perverse legacy of 1964/65’s Acts. But it is the Electoral College that directly gave us Bush-2 and the current autocrat wannabe.
The college’s real problems began in 1876, when the votes from three southern states were disputed. An (unconstitutional) electoral commission chose Rutherford B. Hayes but gave up Reconstruction in the south in the bargain, leading to Jim Crow and, now, George Floyd’s murder by police.
A country this diverse cannot survive a mostly white voting minority choosing the government it wants no matter how badly they want to “make liberals cry.” George Will said Trump and his senatorial enablers must be removed from governance. I say read Anne Applebaum’s “History Will Judge the Complicit” in The Atlantic, and try being a decent human being.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy