Construction can be fruitful career
In a fall 2020 survey of 85,170 high school seniors, 67 percent expected to attend college, 13 percent were unsure about their future and only 8 percent said they would work at a full-time job after graduating.
These statistics should not surprise us because our society defines success by a college degree. But this is not the career pathway for everyone. During Careers in Construction Month, ABC Illinois is highlighting the ample benefits of industry careers that offers earn-while-you-learn craft education programs and opportunities to climb the career ladder.
Many young adults want to open their own business. In construction, earning a college degree — and incurring tuition debt — is not a prerequisite to achieving that dream. Young adults should know construction salaries are competitive; average construction wages are about 10 percent higher than the average in all private industries.
Construction,
especially merit-shop construction, is also a field with minimal barriers to entry, and several of the highest-paid jobs in the country that do not require a college degree are related to construction.
No matter who you are, construction provides an opportunity for a well-paying, sustainable career, not just a job. With a big infrastructure bill on the horizon, the increased demand for construction services means more opportunities, and now is the time to consider a career in construction. To learn more, visit learnyourtrade.com.
ALICIA MARTIN
Illinois Chapter,
Associated Builders and Contractors
Springfield