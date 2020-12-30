Cooperate with health district
I was disappointed to see our local businesses protesting recently in front of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. The health district is doing its job enforcing well-established medical-science guidelines to help us collectively stem the tide of the pandemic.
Our elected representatives in Washington would be a more fitting focus for the protest by local businesses. They are responsible for federal aid to businesses — and other groups — to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.
Our elected officials needlessly delayed the recent round of federal relief and omitted aid to our cities and states who need assistance to pay for public-sector jobs and social services to those most hurt by the pandemic.
The only way we can fully open our economy, schools and churches again is to contain the pandemic. That can only happen with cooperation from all segments of our community.
I sorely regret the financial hardship the pandemic is causing our business owners, many of whom are friends of mine. I wish the same concern would be expressed on behalf of our health care professionals who are getting pounded by COVID-19.
I have family members and friends who are caring for those sick with the virus. It is physically and emotionally draining for them to witness record levels of deaths in their hospitals while some in their communities complain about not being permitted to dine indoors or about wearing masks.
Please abide by public-health guidance so we can all move past this difficult time.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana