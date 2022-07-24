Police have a lot to do in Campustown
Regarding the shooting on the night of July 4, I drive to work five days a week starting in the 200 block of West Green Street in Urbana.
I recently counted about 11 stores, gas stations and restaurants that sell liquor, and a cannabis dispensary (whose website shows its hours are noon to 10 p.m.) between the 200 block of West Green in Urbana and Neil Street in Champaign.
Perhaps the landlords should take that into consideration, along with the age of the student population around Campustown, before they accuse the local police of only dealing with “the easy stuff.”
BETH WOODSIDE
Urbana