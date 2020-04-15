Why is social distancing not being enforced on UIUC campus?
The majority of the community is doing a great job staying at home despite how stir crazy we are becoming. I was very upset recently when I had to drive into my office on campus.
I only drove about six blocks on campus and saw five or six large groups of college kids hanging out. In addition, there were clear signs of many parties the night before.
I am not sure why the university allowed the students to return to campus. But if they are going to be there, they have a responsibility to keep the neighboring community safe.
These kids come from all over the Midwest to congregate in groups, potentially spreading the disease they will return back home with.
Why aren’t police patrolling the streets? I would think a $500 ticket for every person attending a group event and $1,500 for the host would discourage them from having gatherings.
If we don’t want the Illinois National Guard patrolling our streets in a couple of weeks, we need to do a better job of creating a safe environment and forcing people to self-quarantine.
We all want to live in a safe community. The police need to increase the protection by helping combat the nuisances.
DANIEL GILLESPIE
Champaign