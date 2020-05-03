Concerning the rights of citizens to protest social distancing and shutting down our nation because of the coronavirus, I remember what my 8th grade 1958 little blue civics book said about rights.
It said the right to swing your arm ended when it swings up and hits the next person.
In other words, my rights are not greater than theirs, but we all know the loudest mouth usually wins. But they need to keep in mind if they get it wrong, the consequences can be fatal for them and me, because when you are dead, you are dead for a long time.
LOUIS LETE
Danville