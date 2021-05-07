Coronavirus risks remain high
Illinois has a seven-day average coronavirus caseload of
over 2,000 cases since March 26.
As of April 1, this seven-day average has been higher than the zenith of the first COVID-19 surge in Illinois a year ago. It is all too easy to forget that these higher caseloads exist as our state has opened up in many respects.
This exact dynamic was forecast by Gov.
J.B. Pritzker in his
April 5 visit to Champaign, where he stated during his press conference “I am hoping that we can overcome the surge for the very first time ever” in reference to his opening up of the state while attempting to increase the daily vaccination rate of Illinoisans.
Billionaire optimism is not a recommended basis for public-health policy. At the time of his statement, the seven-day average vaccination rate was over 100,000 Illinoisans a day. This average has plummeted to 87,494.
The seven-day average of coronavirus deaths is the highest it has been since March 13, with dozens of Illinoisans continuing to die daily. The continued allowance of utility shutoffs amidst the aforementioned statistics is reckless and unwarranted.
The governor himself acknowledged the risk utility shutoffs posed in Executive Order 2021-07, but instead of addressing the issue sufficiently, he appropriated $80 million for 80,000 households.
The latest strain of coronavirus, which is still devastating India’s residents, has arrived in Michigan. We are running out of time to enact sufficiently preventative policy.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana