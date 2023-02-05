Correct diagnosis took ages
I have hereditary hemochromatosis. Probably the most common and devastating condition in those of Northern European descent, particularly Scandinavia and Ireland.
This condition floods the body with iron, destroying joints and organs. Always eventually fatal if untreated, it is cheaply and easily detected, and treated.
It’s also ignored: it took Carle doctors three decades to realize anything was wrong.
Early arthritis? Take a pill.
Digestive problems? Take a pill.
Sexual dysfunction? Take a pill.
ALL symptoms of HH.
When finally tested, my iron levels were 10 times higher than normal.
The result? Two hip replacements, nine dislocations, a liver transplant ... more than $2 million of treatment ... and the other hip has now failed. We’ve had serious financial losses.
A $1 test would have detected it.
Imagine the feeling of meeting people who have the same condition ... and are perfectly fine. They didn’t go to Carle.
If Carle had the kind of medical care that these people obtained ...
The doctor that did detect my condition was stunned ... thought the results were a lab error! Nope ...
This is an institutional failure: the most common, terminal, easily and cheaply detected, easily and cheaply treated hereditary illness, flying completely under Carle’s radar. Why no seminars for doctors and others? Why not cautionary ads?
Statistically, there are more than 400 other people in Champaign County with this condition. It’s common (almost 0.5 percent ... 1 in 230). How many will Carle diagnose in time?
Why did Carle fail? Are they still failing?
ROBERT VAIDEN
Urbana