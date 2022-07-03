Costly gas not Biden’s fault
News-Gazette editors: You certainly know better; you are supposed to be fact based; so why include false information in a Sunday editorial?
Shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline has zero connection with today’s gasoline prices. It was not even expected to be flowing until next year at the earliest.
There are many oil and gas leases unused, so placing a moratorium on plans to lease more has zero effect on current gas prices. If you check industry numbers, oil-and-gas drilling has increased under President Joe Biden.
Biden’s actions regarding leases and Keystone have nothing to do with current price at the pump. The price of crude is set internationally, and that is the main driving force behind what we pay at the pump. War in Ukraine and related decisions by most in the world to not purchase crude from Russia along with the increase in demand for gas in the U.S. is driving the price upward.
The fact-checking in your editorials should be held to a higher standard.
BRUCE ZIMMERMAN
Champaign