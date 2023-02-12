Costly lesson on billing
Buyer beware.
In November 2022, I received a shot for arthritis in my shoulders, for which I received a bill from Carle for $275.
Health Alliance said the $275 was my policy deductible for outpatient surgery. I received the shot at Carle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine on First Street. I did not have surgery.
I had recent spinal shots with a co-pay cost of $40 for an office visit. Health Alliance said if the shoulder shot had been at an office on Mattis Avenue, it would not have been billed as outpatient, only an office visit.
Carle reviewed its billing but said it was correct, while not telling me how it was billed as outpatient surgery or why it would have been billed differently at Carle on Mattis.
Both Carle and Health Alliance said it’s up to the patient to get a cost estimate before treatment.
Prior to November 2022, a request for approval was submitted to Health Alliance by Carle and the patient was advised. Has this changed?
I hope my letter helps others in dealing with Carle/Health Alliance billing practices. I paid $275.
SUZANNE ROFFEY
Champaign