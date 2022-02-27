Council member’s conduct ‘shameful’
I watched the video of Albert and Claudia Morr speaking at the Feb. 15 Champaign City Council meeting.
I have known the Morrs for over 50 years, and I believe they appeared before the council with the best of intentions.
They were undeserving of the scorn and rude behavior from council member Alicia Beck.
The Morrs raised legitimate concerns that are shared by the entire city. Neither raised the issue of race; Beck did that.
Beck felt it necessary to rap her knuckles on the table and lecture the Morrs as she would an errant child.
Who does Beck think she is? The Morrs live in a mixed neighborhood, not defined by race or color.
Beck’s condescending treatment was outrageous. She was presumptuous, belittling and insulting. Her shameful treatment was aimed at hardworking, tax-paying citizens of this city.
Beck’s assumptions are that, being White and fortunate enough to be retired means that the Morrs’ ideas of race relations and crime are less “informed” than hers.
I doubt that. Her dismal treatment of the Morrs was an embarrassment to the city council. I hope everyone remembers her “holier than thou” attitude at re-election time. She owes the Morrs an apology.
DAVE LARIVIERE
Champaign