Council vote was no-brainer
It’s about time.
Twenty years ago, Champaign County wrestled with the problem of providing adequate incarceration facilities for those charged with major crimes and felonies.
At that time, there was only the downtown facility, which had already been declared unusable because of significant architectural blind spots, poor lighting and ventilation, and lack of safety and security for both staff and inmates.
Voters authorized a second facility built on Lierman Avenue with a design concept to allow for expansion if necessity required.
Necessity is now unavoidable. The downtown jail, now nearly 50 years old, is not serviceable, and the Lierman site, as is, can no longer suffice as Champaign County’s only jail, offering sub-minimal services and protection. New understandings about human behavior, differing cultural experiences and gender considerations demand that counties — even of our modest size — make accommodations and provisions unimagined 20 years ago.
The Urbana City Council’s 4-3 vote on a special-use permit for the jail expansion was very disheartening. On the matter of public safety, the vote should have been unanimous — sending a strong endorsement of the county’s expansion decision that would keep families in touch and intact, continue restoration and rehabilitation work, and redirect $2 million
to local efforts to decrease crime in our communities.
Naysayers should examine the history in Champaign County. A better jail complex affords a more humane environment where we decide what strategies and services best suit our jail population needs. How else can our county/community become whole?
BARBARA WYSOCKI
Urbana