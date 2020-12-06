Count blessings
of coronavirus
Blessings sometimes come in strange packages.
We need to look at the disruption of the coronavirus as an opportunity to grow.
Most of us go very fast in our lives under the notion that more is better and faster is better. But I recently read an article by Sarah Randall titled, “Advent is a pilgrimage. Wear comfortable shoes.” It’s about a pilgrimage in Spain and Portugal.
One of the sections was titled, “Go slow. No, slower.”
It said that, “If you go slow enough, you’ll get there.”
Frequently, if we go really fast, we are more efficient in that we get more things done. But there are other things that we cannot accomplish if we are focused on going fast. These include our relationships with God and with other people. God even tells us in his holy word, “Be still and know that I am God.”
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our lives and isolated us from other people, and it has really slowed down our lives to the point it makes us feel uncomfortable and even struggling to adapt to our new lives.
But we can turn this curse into a blessing by using our isolation and the slowing down of our lives to focus on our relationship with God and our relationships with other people.
We will find that always being busy has cost us a very precious part of life. We have lost the ability to really relate, and especially the ability for intimate loving relationships.
BILL LAWLESS
Champaign