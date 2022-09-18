Count calories on soft drinks
The Illinois Beverage Association welcomes our children back to school for the 2022-23 school year, where they will have a variety of healthy beverage options to choose from.
Illinois’ beverage companies are committed to supporting parents’ efforts to reduce sugar for their families. Today, nearly 60 percent of all beverages sold contain zero sugar.
The data shows this is working. Our industry’s Balance Calories Initiative — launched in 2014 in partnership with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation — is designed to cut sugar in the American diet and reduce beverage calories by an additional 20 percent per person by 2025. They are well on their way to that goal, as beverage calories consumed per person have been reduced 10 percent.
To help parents provide healthy choices for their children while they are in school, the beverage industry voluntarily removed full-calorie beverages from public schools, reducing beverage calories in schools by 94 percent. Our School Beverage Guidelines have since been written into federal law governing childhood beverages.
The beverage industry is proud to play a role in providing healthy choices for Illinois children and families.
ROB NASH
Illinois Beverage
Association
Chicago