Country needs creative ideas
I am a former Republican. I say former because the party started changing under Newt Gingrich, and now the loudest voices have made my GOP unrecognizable.
I am ashamed of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump and now Marjorie Taylor Greene. I would never deny anybody their opinion as I expect them not to deny mine. But do we need to have a voice in Congress who believes forest fires are started by Jewish lasers?
I’ve had many discussions with people over the past few weeks, mainly with friends who are Republicans. We are mostly in agreement, yet our voice isn’t being heard. Instead of stopping the steal, let’s stop the crazy.
Instead of worrying about which color suit the president is wearing, let’s worry about the homeless vet who is covered in blankets under a bridge.
Instead of fighting over $600 or $2,000 rebates, why don’t you try to live off of $600 and tell me how far you get. We are in an unprecedented time, and while we need to be responsible for our spending, we don’t have that luxury right now.
We need leadership and aggressive, out-of-the-box thinking to get America out from under this virus. It would be great, as a Republican, if I felt that a Republican was leading us out of this mess. What I see is the Democrats offering strategies and incentives. I see the Republicans still denying their public record. Please, get us a leader.
HARSHA GURUJAL
Danville