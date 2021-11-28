The winter utility-shutoff moratorium doesn’t stop utility shutoffs. The terms for utility shutoffs are laid out in Section 8-206 of 220 ILCS 5, otherwise known as the Public Utilities Act, titled “Winter termination for nonpayment.”
Before going into the specifics of this section, on Sept. 22, 2020, the Illinois Commerce Commission announced it had adopted winter moratorium protections early. On Sept. 24, 2020, utility shutoffs by Commonwealth Edison and Ameren Illinois began. Over nine weeks, more than 81,000 households were disconnected, and our coronavirus caseload increased drastically before Halloween and the 2020 presidential election.
The terms for disconnection during the winter moratorium are simply a customer failing to meet the down payment of or subsequent payments for a payment plan with a utility. The customer also has to request enrollment, and many don’t know this is an option. This is tacitly acknowledged in condition 2, which states that “the customer has refused or failed to enter into a deferred payment agreement.”
For context, since the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program expired at the end of June, the current pandemic spike that we are in started in mid-July. We have had over 2,000 cases per day according to the seven-day average from the Illinois Department of Health since Aug. 3. This has since been exacerbated by increased travel during the holidays.
The Champaign County Board can help here. The Board of Health unanimously recommended that the board pass a resolution calling for utility protections and federal aid to utilities including the sanitary district.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana