County needs nursing home
My aunt, Jodie Gray, died in 2013 at the “old” Champaign County Nursing Home.
She was indigent with a body disabled by 50 years of caring for her husband, who was made a paraplegic in World War II.
At age 90, she entered the nursing home for skilled nursing care that was excellent in all phases of her decline. She called it her “second home.”
Now in our 80s, my husband and I both face the need for skilled nursing in coming years. We discover that the number of “skilled-care beds” in Champaign County will shortly be reduced to less than 40 percent below our community’s needs.
For-profit facilities cannot afford to provide such care.
The 2002 voter-approved tax levy for the county nursing home still exists. While it is being used today to repay the county for extra funding to the nursing home, this debt will be repaid in 2025.
That income could be made available for new initiatives toward community-supported critical health care needs.
I ask the county board to suspend the process of allowing the sale of the nursing home facility until it studies more deeply the county’s possible role in expanding local skilled-care nursing.
A publicly supported effort could allow citizens who require such care to remain in our community, near friends and family, as they age.
As a community, we can assure care is designed for residents, not for the profit of corporate owners.
LEIGH ESTABROOK
Champaign