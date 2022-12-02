County should have new name
I recently wrote how I was disappointed in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s re-election, especially because of his toilet-bowl scam and his advocacy of abortion.
He has invited women from every state to come here for abortions.
At first, I thought every county had carried him. But my surprise came when News-Gazette veteran columnist Tom Kacich reported that Champaign County voters overwhelmingly voted to put Pritzker back in office.
Because of their heartwarming support of Pritzker, I would like to give Champaign County a forever black eye by renaming it “Pritzker County” so that people will always know and remember who helped put him back in office.
PAUL HAYES
Urbana