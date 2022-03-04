Listen to this article

Couple is owed an apology

All I can say about the comments by Champaign City Council members Alicia Beck and Michael Foellmer is “Wow.”

I live in the council district Foellmer represents — District 4 — and will not vote for him next election.

My neighborhood also has had gunfights in which my neighbor’s house was struck three times and his car once as a car passed by.

My neighborhood is a mix of Black, Brown and White residents as well, and yes, I am extremely fed up with all the gun violence, no matter where a person lives in the C-U area, or all of the U.S., for that matter.

I think a public apology to Albert and Claudia Morr by Beck and Foellmer is in order. At the minimum, their mouths ought to be washed out with soap.

JAY MEEKER

Champaign

