Couple is owed an apology
All I can say about the comments by Champaign City Council members Alicia Beck and Michael Foellmer is “Wow.”
I live in the council district Foellmer represents — District 4 — and will not vote for him next election.
My neighborhood also has had gunfights in which my neighbor’s house was struck three times and his car once as a car passed by.
My neighborhood is a mix of Black, Brown and White residents as well, and yes, I am extremely fed up with all the gun violence, no matter where a person lives in the C-U area, or all of the U.S., for that matter.
I think a public apology to Albert and Claudia Morr by Beck and Foellmer is in order. At the minimum, their mouths ought to be washed out with soap.
JAY MEEKER
Champaign