There was a legend that after an Illinois home football game, Red Grange would get out of his uniform, shower and put on his regular clothes and then walk over to Paul Prenn’s local eatery, where he had a part-time job washing dishes.
More likely is that he probably earned most of his money for his college education on his summer job lugging 100-pound blocks of ice all over Wheaton.
I think this legend is highly suspect, but who knows?
Another story concerns revered Illinois football coach Bob Zuppke. This may be more factual, but, again, who knows?
As a young boy, I delivered the newspaper to him back around 1950. He lived across the street from West Side Park on University Avenue. Since he was PIO (paid in office), I never saw him; but, one day, I got up the nerve, rang his bell and introduced myself to him. He mumbled something about how I did a good job, and then I never saw him again.
The story going around was that he was a bitter old man, disgusted with the university for doing the unthinkable. What did the big U do to put him in a tizzie?
It decided to give out scholarships to varsity athletes. That, according to the coach, was a travesty. Playing varsity sports was a reward in itself. To play and compete was an honor, but the main goal was graduation.
Maybe this is true, maybe not? Maybe sports writer Loren Tate knows; he’s got a memory like a sponge.
Regardless of whether these stories are true, and given the present status of varsity sports, these two legends must be rolling over in their graves.
JOHN JOYCE
Urbana