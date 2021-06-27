Couple points
on crime issue
I laud Judge Chase Leonard’s thought-provoking contribution.
Two thoughts: The judge subscribes to the belief that sentencing a criminal to jail time will convince others to not engage in that criminal activity and that a longer sentence is a more effective deterrent than a shorter sentence.
It hasn’t worked for hundreds of years. Why do we expect that to change? Prison sentences have never stopped crime and never will.
Second, suppose the criminal-justice system focused on the criminal rather than on the crime?
For those found guilty of a serious crime, impose incarceration with the length of time served determined by the incarcerated’s actions in the prison system. For as long as the individual continues to be an unrepentant “bad actor,” he or she remains incarcerated.
Individuals who rehabilitate themselves by following the rules, taking classes, participating in work activities, etc. -- in short, proving to be responsible and trustworthy -- should move to probationary status and then on to being a productive, tax-paying citizen. Focusing on rehabilitation can reduce recidivism and thus crime.
WES SEITZ
Champaign