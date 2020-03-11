I met Ramona Sullivan in 2018, when she was running to be a circuit judge. I was very impressed by her personal story, integrity, and qualifications.
She came very close, but did not win that election. Fortunately, the voters of Champaign County have another opportunity to elect Sullivan as a judge.
She is on the Democratic primary ballot for circuit judge, and I urge my fellow Democrats to join me in voting for her in the March 17 primary, and later in the general election.
Ramona will bring an important perspective to the bench — a woman, a mother, and an attorney with many years of experience in public service as a public defender and legal aid lawyer.
The recently released judicial advisory poll was based upon responses from lawyers with knowledge of the primary candidates for this position.
She was the only female candidate recommended for the position by the lawyers who responded to the poll. As a retired lawyer, I believe this recommendation is important in selecting the right candidate.
The poll shows that Sullivan has the respect of the lawyers she has worked with over the years. More lawyers provided responses for her than any of the other candidates and ranked her positively in all categories, with especially high marks for integrity and temperament. Sullivan is superbly qualified and should be the Democratic nominee for this position.
DIANE KLOCK
Mahomet