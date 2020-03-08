For anyone looking for an exciting career that does not require a college degree, I want to tell readers about court reporting, also known as stenography.
There is a huge demand for this trade skill, as many current reporters are retirement eligible and there aren’t enough students in court reporting schools to fill those shoes.
Many people are asked about their career choice, “If you had the chance, would you do it all over again?” My answer would be a resounding “yes.”
Being a court reporter is a career where you learn something new virtually every day as they type the spoken word. It’s never boring.
I’ve worked with many great people and “taken down” words of many exciting court cases. But it’s not just in the courtroom — there are also jobs available in the freelance and captioning arenas.
Imagine sitting at home in front of a TV typing the words of a movie or sporting event. How cool would it be to see your writing on the screen?
Those who wish more information about this career choice should sign up for the free introductory classes we are holding at the Champaign Public Library starting at 6 p.m. on March 17. To register and learn more, go to our website: illinoisofficialcourtreporters.com/firststeps.
MELISSA CLAGG
Urbana