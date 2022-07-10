Court’s ruling illegitimate
The Republican Party during the presidency of Ronald Reagan cynically decided, for their own political advantage, to exploit single-issue voters who opposed abortion, a right of privacy acknowledged by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade.
After half a century and at a time of already great divisions in our nation, the Supreme Court, with four of the five recent appointees having obtained their positions after deliberately misleading critics in the U.S. Senate to obtain confirmation, and having been nominated by two Republican presidents who failed to even win the popular vote, has overturned this popular precedent, against the wishes of two-thirds of the American people.
The Supreme Court has clearly overstepped its role in this decision. Americans who have religious convictions against abortion are free not to have one, but they should not have the right to impose their strictures on the rest of us.
DANNEL MCCOLLUM
Urbana