Court’s ruling was not fair
The U.S. Supreme court recently struck down affirmative action for people of color but effectively upheld affirmative action for people of wealth.
The court banned race as a factor for colleges and universities to consider when selecting applicants for admission. However, it did nothing to inhibit the admission of children of wealthy parents who donate to higher-education programs and campus building projects.
White Americans have always had a better chance of being selected for college admission, especially if they are the children of alumni who have made large donations to institutions of higher learning.
In the 1960s, colleges began considering student background characteristics, such as race, as a factor in deciding whether to admit an applicant.
In 2003, the Supreme Court established a national precedent allowing schools to consider race when making admissions decisions. In 2023, that decision was reversed.
At many colleges and universities, there have always been special considerations made for athletes, both Black and White, who were not academically qualified but who excelled in college sports. And it has been generally understood that admissions may be granted in cases where test scores and academic performances were not enough to merit admission, but family donations were generous.
The Supreme Court’s most recent action has electively confirmed the affirmative-action money in America’s higher-education system. And it has once again confirmed the advantage of being White in a diverse nation that claims to offer fairness and equality to all its citizens.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign