COVID-19 changed society
Former President Franklin Roosevelt spoke eloquently of the products and processes of fear decades ago, but little did he know then of its effect on today’s world. We currently live in an environment where paranoia is paramount, antagonism is increasing and distrust is creating more and more divisiveness.
As we look into the eyes of the masked, our suspicions rise based on age, gender, race, etc., each becoming a featured factor in our mental query of who is good and who is evil.
Our society is evolving into a virtual “us against them” dynamic of cautious curiosity. Our position facilitates a minimizing of interaction, maximizing of distance and a constant measuring of our meetings.
This developing dread has already affected our health, impaired our relationships and stifled our senses. Our new identity more often seeks the solitude of self rather than the solace of several. In the midst of public messaging, political mandates and scientific menaces, the “costs” have become far more catastrophic than even FDR could have ever contemplated.
Each of us has changed forever. We have become less gregarious, incentivized our own isolation and continue to be more apprehensive in our actions.
Right, wrong or somewhere in between, anxiety is guiding our focus and function.
Sadly, “fear itself” is just a facet of what we face and foster everyday. Ironically, these effects of COVID-19 can’t be affected by a vaccine, and may linger far longer than the disease.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign