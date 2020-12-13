COVID-19 claims don’t add up
Something’s fishy. If COVID-19 is a deadly threat to us all, if the science of COVID-19 is settled and supports the lockdowns, school closings, business shutdowns and other command-and-control actions of government, then why are the following true?
First, on Oct. 4, three prominent epidemiologists from Harvard, Oxford and Stanford medical schools issued the Great Barrington Declaration, stating that “keeping students out of school is a grave injustice,” calling current lockdowns “devastating” to public health, and urging those who are not vulnerable (most of us) “be allowed to resume life as normal.”
The declaration has been co-signed by 37,547 medical practitioners, 12,597 scientists and 677,313 concerned citizens. It can be read at gbdeclaration.org.
Second, on Nov. 26, the Johns Hopkins University Newsletter published a report of a webinar analyzing COVID-19 deaths, and cause-of-death statistics in general.
Based on CDC data, the analyst (Genevieve Briand) found that deaths in 2020 from all other causes decreased by an amount almost exactly equal to COVID-19 deaths. This decrease is contrary to the pattern of previous years.
She also found that total deaths of elderly did not increase in 2020. The article was pulled by the university the next day without criticism of the facts.
Third, governors and other officials claim to believe COVID-19 is a deadly risk, while regularly getting caught violating their own regulations. Are they insane or liars?
Something’s fishy.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman