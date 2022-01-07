Carle has done it once again. I recently was a patient in its emergency department.
At one point, a patient was placed in the bed next to me. When asked her symptoms, she responded with all of the symptoms of COVID-19 that the public has been warned about.
They quickly moved her out of my room, but the exposure is there.
I tried to find out if I was exposed. The only thing I got was a runaround. A person took messages for the patient advisory nurse who hung up on me.
Another person in the emergency department said he could not release medical records, which I neither asked for nor want. He also said he had no way of knowing who had been in the room with me.
So, here I sit with errands to run, not knowing if I was exposed. It’s a good thing I believe in science and have been vaccinated and boosted.
So, Carle, thanks for nothing, I hope.
AMBER WOOLSEY
Champaign