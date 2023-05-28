COVID-19 warnings wrong
For most of two years, we were subjected to instructions and/or mandates telling us to mask up, and shuttering many businesses.
Restaurants were shut down for trying to remain open and serve customers. We were then told to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as it was the only way to get out of the situation.
Julie Pryde and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District was all in on it, and we had nearly daily articles by The News-Gazette featuring her face and talking points.
Since that time, we’ve had multiple studies showing that wearing masks is useless and possibly even harmful. States that had no mask requirement or shutdowns like Illinois had no difference in rates of COVID-19, and in many instances had lower cases of it.
Despite all this, there has been nothing from the health district admitting how wrong they were and/or apologizing to all the people affected by their actions. Also, I’ve seen nothing in The News-Gazette that has mentioned any of this.
Will any of these people, including The News-Gazette, ever issue an apology for what we were subjected to and led to believe that turned out to be not correct?
ANDREW SHANNON
Champaign