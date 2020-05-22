Thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Democrat comrades, people now have a taste of what it’s like to live under an authoritarian regime where the state decides who wins and who loses.
Churches and schools are deemed “non-essential” and dangerous to your health, while pot stores, liquor stores and abortion clinics freely operate.
Five Democrat-run states with just 18 percent of the population are reporting 55 percent of all COVID-19 deaths. All of these states (including Illinois) have questionable reporting practices. These include motorcycle and gunshot fatalities in Illinois and 3,700 “probable” deaths in New York City reported by the New York Times.
In addition, the death rate has been grossly overstated at 3-4 percent. In actuality, a Stanford University study, confirmed by two other similar studies, showed the rate of infection to be 40 to 80 times actual cases. When calculated using these estimates (exactly how the CDC calculates flu death rates), the rate of death is no more than a typical flu season, with 80 percent of those deaths occurring in people over 65.
Why the need to embellish the numbers? Could there be a political agenda at work? While better managed states are reopening their economies, Comrade Pritzker and his cohorts in these Democrat states continue to spread fear and threaten all dissenters.
Welcome to the proletariat, comrades. Cower at home until your work permit is approved. Or, speak up and let your voice be heard.
TOM FOLEY
St. Joseph