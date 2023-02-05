Coyotes, foxes serve us well
It’s time for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to take a stand against horrific wildlife-killing contests that take place across Illinois in January and February and pass a rule to outlaw them.
Allowing a minority of the population to gratuitously kill coyotes and foxes in competitions for cash and prizes flies in the face of the public trust doctrine, which holds that wildlife is shared by all citizens of the state.
Contest organizers and participants frequently try to justify these events with claims that they’re doing a service by eliminating “pests” or “varmints.”
But according to a recent poll, 83 percent of the Illinois public agrees that native carnivores like coyotes and foxes are important to healthy ecosystems, and 73 percent want to prohibit killing contests. And a study published in the journal Biological Conservation found that attitudes toward the historically stigmatized coyote is substantially more positive today than it was in 1978, with positive attitudes growing by 47 percent in recent decades.
Overall, coyotes are well-liked — and for good reason. Coyotes provide urban and rural communities with cost-effective, natural rodent control, among other benefits.
Science does not support the misguided belief that “reducing predators” will boost deer or turkey populations or make farm animals safer. Actually, persecution of coyotes disrupts their social structure, which, ironically, encourages more breeding and migration, and in the end results in more coyotes.
Let’s bring an end to pointless, counterproductive and cruel wildlife killing contests. Make your voice heard — ask the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to ban them.
PHILIP DOUGLAS
Champaign