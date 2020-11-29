Crack down
on gun violence
I checked my dictionary recently to recall the definition of vigilante. In it, I found one definition to be “a self-appointed doer of justice.”
It appears that the actions of Kamrion Wilson following his younger brother’s shooting death were that of a vigilante when he allegedly went to an apartment with a stolen gun (and for which he had no permit) to gain retribution for his brother’s murder. This is yet another example of the rise of gun violence in our community.
William Patterson, in his response to Wilson’s actions, indicated that it was simply a poor choice. Which poor choice was it? Was it to secure a stolen gun, to use a gun without a permit, to drive to the apartment, to threaten the person behind the door with a loaded gun, or another poor choice?
Would it not have been better to mention that the police may have saved Wilson from incarceration for decades if he had taken a life and been arrested and convicted?
As reported in The News-Gazette, the judge indicated that Wilson’s behavior will now affect the decision on his sentence. How can that be? Should not the judge’s decision be based on Wilson’s actions at the time of his arrest and not being a good citizen after the fact?
Now is the time to set a bar that gun violence will not be tolerated in our community.
RICHARD C.
CODDINGTON
Champaign