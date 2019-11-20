My in-laws grew up in Germany during World War II and its aftermath. They immigrated to the United States, became citizens, raised a family and participated in the American dream. And they did it with gusto.
Fast forward 60 years, and they are now in assisted living. In three years of assisted living, they’ve spent every cent they squirreled away on medical care. Their house is going on the market soon. I haven’t felt so sad and outraged in a long time.
In what way is it fair, logical or sane that they did everything right and still got cleaned out? Why do we accept this as normal? America is one of only a small handful of “developed” nations that doesn’t consider health care a basic human right.
The ghost of Sarah Palin and her ridiculous death panels have made us fearful of terms like socialized medicine, Medicare for All, universal health care. Call it whatever you’d like, but the simple fact is that our health care system is deeply messed up. Profit-driven health care hurts everyone.
What if, for a reasonable tax increase, we paid into a system that provides for cradle-to-grave care? Yes, that’s right. Taxes would go up. But wouldn’t it be more logical and humane to pay a bit now than to see anyone get cleaned out later? It works for most of the rest of the “developed” world.
TIM PRESCOTT
Champaign