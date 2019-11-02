There was a recent article published regarding affordable housing for those who have been released back into the community after incarceration.
I am happy to hear that our community is having this hard and honest conversation, as homelessness already impacts too many.
This isn’t just a conversation about affordability or prison, but discrimination as well.
Regardless of race or social class, the stigma of having been incarcerated is a looming cloud of discrimination currently in many communities.
This is something that we need to change.
As it was mentioned in the article, people will often rise to the occasion and succeed if they are given resources and opportunities.
I believe that, as a community, we can do better than what we are by providing a second chance to these individuals who are reintegrating into our community. The first step to changing our local policies and resource infrastructure is to begin addressing the issues, and this is a great first step.
I understand that it may be hard for landlords to accept those with criminal backgrounds, especially if they are being held to standards by those superior to them like a corporation or realtor company. However, it would be a beautiful thing if we could see housing options that are specifically reserved for these individuals looking to change and become one with our community.
PAIGE GARRISON DAY
Villa Grove