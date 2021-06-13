Critic of sheriff way off base
Phil Fiscella’s recent letter was totally inappropriate to take a tragedy like the fatal shooting of a police officer and spin it into a political situation.
Frankly, he is judging the wrong political office. Yes, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman was already out of the country on a vacation when the police shooting in Champaign occurred.
He is allowed to take an earned vacation and trust his command staff with the operation of the sheriff’s office.
Heuerman has supported law enforcement for years, not just the past couple weeks. He has unequivocally supported members of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement. Under Heuerman’s leadership during this tragic incident, deputies have attended every event of this unfortunate incident, assisted with patrolling the city of Champaign, and received emails from the command staff.
Fiscella does not seem to understand how a command structure works and how to delegate authority. During this tragedy, the sheriff’s office was supportive of not only the deputies who were on the scene of the incident, but also any deputy who needed assistance.
Heuerman and his command staff were there all night long when one of the off-duty deputies passed away unexpectedly. The last incident when the deputies were shot at, Heuerman came in during the early-morning hours to support the deputies.
NORMAN J. MEEKER
Saint Joseph