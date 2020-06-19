Critic should read with more care
The June 10 letter by Mr. Sterrit quoted me as having stated in my previous letter, “a thinning out of the geese population should be done by relocation.”
I was misquoted, as I never said any such thing. Perhaps Mr. McDivitt did, but I did not.
My only suggestion as a solution to overpopulation, if that was the problem, was to listen and consider the many solutions presented by members of the community as presented at the park planning meeting.
Publicly misquoting one is indefensible.
KAREN ARAM
Urbana