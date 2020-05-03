I’m with Giorgi!
In my opinion, the letter written last week stating that Giorgi should leave the program was both cowardly and despicable. It was written to cause harm — nothing else. It was the most hurtful letter that I have ever read in The News-Gazette, and I am 84 years old. Giorgi Bezhanishvili came to us to attend our university and to play some basketball. He left home from a loving family half a world away. He is admired and respected by his teammates, coaches and the Illini nation.
He’s always encouraging, always a team player, slow to criticize, and loves our university. He had a decent freshman year and not-so-good of a sophomore year. At times, he looked uncomfortable playing on the wing.
I have great respect for Coach Underwood, but lets hope that with Kofi Cockburn gone, Giorgi will go back to his old position underneath the basket instead of 27 miles away on the wing. He deserves that chance again.
I doubt if The News-Gazette will print my letter. The paper should be ashamed of printing Milligan’s letter. I would have sent it back to “cutie pie” and would have reminded him that due to the corona outbreak, that toilet paper is in short supply. He could have used his letter in the bathroom! That is certainly where it belongs. Go Giorgi,
GEORGE LEWIS
Champaign