Criticism of Boozer was unfair
I wholeheartedly back the teachers in their contract negotiations with the Champaign school board.
However, I do believe your recent “Superintendent’s thin skin” editorial about Superintendent Shelia Boozer went well beyond the pale. It amounted to a snarky hit piece.
The editorial put words in Dr. Boozer’s mouth, and then hammered her for those contrived words.
Just look at Boozer’s comments quoted by the editorial. She didn’t say that “bad news wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for reporters.” That statement isn’t even a fair inference from Boozer’s words.
Boozer did say that bad news is typically reported instead of good news, so she wanted to tell the good news about Unit 4.
Does anyone disagree that, far more often than not, the press reports something as news because it is bad?
And then the editorial used President Joe Biden as an example of a public official blaming bad news on the press. That assertion is as disingenuous as the one about Boozer.
I have heard Boozer speak in person. She is pleasant, enthusiastic, energetic and a passionate advocate for Unit 4 schools.
If Boozer isn’t adequately doing her job, then this newspaper can criticize her all it wants. But she shouldn’t be excoriated for something she didn’t say.
Perhaps this newspaper’s editorial writers are the ones who have thin skins.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign