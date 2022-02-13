Criticism was unwarranted
Detraction, rash judgment, innuendo, character assassination and “everyone has a right to their own good name” were some of the words and phrases that came to my mind as I reflected on University of Illinois Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua’s diatribe about my friend and acquaintance from Decatur, Ned Freeman.
In addition to an apology to the readers of The News-Gazette for such an unwarranted and malicious attack upon Freeman, I would hope that in the future, the professor would use a literary device when he launches into a vitriolic discourse upon someone who will not be afforded the opportunity to present his side of the story or defend his reputation.
JACK DAVIS
Monticello