Criticizing pay hikes unfair
In his never-ending quest to find ways to criticize members of the Illinois General Assembly (especially the Democratic members), Jim Dey has once again published a column (June 7) complaining about legislators’ pay.
Dey points out that in 1979, annual pay for Illinois legislators was $20,000. He then cites a number of raw pay figures meant, I suppose, to highlight how much more the legislators are making now. But of course, responsible journalists and others know that monetary amounts have to be adjusted for inflation.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Inflation Calculator (bls.gov/data/inflation_calculator.htm), $20,000 in January 1979 is worth $88.832.50 in April 2023 — remarkably close to the “roughly $90,000” that Dey tells us the legislators are currently paid. So, you can call the recent increase in salary that the legislators approved a pay hike if you want, but it truly is an adjustment to account for the increased cost of living.
I wonder how much Dey makes — and how much that has increased since 1979.
STEVE SHER
Urbana