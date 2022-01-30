Critics afraid of the truth
Critical race theory has been identified as a domestic threat by neoconservatives who have recently complained about it at school board meetings.
They are opposed to presenting students with historical facts about the various forms of racism embedded in American laws, governmental policies and social behaviors. Some White Americans have decided that the threat of historical truth is so great that teaching it must be banned in the public schools.
They seem to fear that American history written by Black Americans may radicalize the young people who read it.
In the 19th century, a number of American states made it illegal to teach slaves to read or write. Today, in many more states, those who support White supremacy want to burn books by Black authors and any other books that offer a factual account of America’s history.
They are apparently afraid that learning the truth about our nation’s founding and early history will upset the myth of equality that appears in our traditional textbooks.
During my 30 years as a social-studies teacher in Champaign public schools, the textbooks I worked with typically presented history from the White perspective. In the early days, we had no text or supplementary materials on Black history in America. I had to find my own.
It is essential that America’s s young people be educated about what really happened before, during and after our country’s Founders created our nation. They need to understand what liberty and justice for all really mean. Don’t ban Black history; read it.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign