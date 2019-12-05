A Nov. 26 letter cites failed entrapment videos by the so-called Center for Medical Progress group of anti-abortion activists (not to be confused with a research program of the same name at the conservative Manhattan Institute for Policy Research) to perpetuate long-debunked myths about Planned Parenthood and abortion.
The record needs to be set straight once again concerning these fake journalists and their deliberately deceptive videos.
CMP founder David Daleiden and other group members were recently found civilly liable in federal court of several conspiracy charges and other federal and state violations. Meanwhile, every one of 13 states that have investigated Planned Parenthood in the matter has fully cleared that organization of any wrongdoing.
The letter implies that federal funds to Planned Parenthood are used for abortion. In fact, public tax dollars to Planned Parenthood pay for much-needed medical services such as STD testing and treatment, birth control, well-woman exams, cancer screening and prevention, hormone therapy, infertility services, and general health care for people who otherwise couldn’t afford such services.
Moreover, the Hyde Amendment bars all use of federal funds to pay for abortion, except to save the life of the woman or where pregnancy arises from incest or rape.
The grotesque stories spread in this hateful letter are backed by zero credible sources. Meanwhile, there are numerous confirmed threats of violence against clinic patients and staff tied to this kind of disinformation, including the 2017 attempted bombing of Women’s Health Practice in Champaign.
JENNY LOKSHIN
Champaign