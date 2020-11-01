Cuba is way ahead on virus
Those of you who think President Donald Trump has done a wonderful job with the pandemic might be surprised to know that little socialist Cuba has had only 128 COVID-19 deaths as of a few days ago.
If its deaths per capita were comparable to ours, it would have had about 7,700! Quite a difference.
Trump, of course, thinks he’s done a great job and further is promising to outdo Obamacare. Unfortunately, what Trump means is the health care sector can be made even more profitable. And he’s right, there’s a lot more money to be made not curing people and treating them instead.
Never mind that we’re already paying through the nose and getting less for our public-health money than a nearly-impoverished Third World country with a fraction of our resources.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign