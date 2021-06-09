Cuomo brothers first-rate narcissists
I love the Everly Brothers and the Smothers Brothers. Now there is a new brother act on the scene — the Cuomos.
I know Andrew is a lousy governor, and Chris is the worst correspondent at CNN. But when it comes to rationalizing and apologizing, they are the best.
Even though Andrew took out a few old folks and is a groper, the boys are still the class of the brother acts when it comes to narcissism. The Everly brothers and Tommy and Dickey were great at music and comedy, but the Cuomos can’t be beat at their specialty.
MARK PETTY
Arcola