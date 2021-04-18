Curious views raise questions
A while ago, the newspaper asked for feedback on Jay Simpson’s columns. Most columns are relatively insipid and harmless. However, two have concerned me.
First, at least a month ago, he opined that he would not be getting vaccinated, as he did not approve of injecting substances into his body and would wait to do his own in-depth research.
This is an unfortunate opinion to broadcast from someone The News-Gazette has given a voice. He, presumably, represents the local Black community, which has both suffered more from COVID-19 and yet is most reluctant to get vaccinated.
I hope for an update from Simpson announcing that he has been vaccinated and encouraging his community to do the same.
Second, in a recent edition, he explains why his community considers anyone who cooperates with the police to help solve the continuing local epidemic of shootings and murders to be a snitch. He states that “it’s just how it is. It’s part of the culture.”
And he claims that his community therefore polices itself. The article adjacent to his column confirms that the past weekend saw three people shot and killed in our little city, two of them gunned down in massive bursts of gunfire.
If this is what self-policing in his community looks like, we are headed down a dangerous road. Simpson, of all people, should stand against it.
Sadly, however, those doing this “policing” are unlikely to be reading his columns or letters to the editor.
HUGH ROBERTSON
Urbana